Home / Law / Hilton couple wins $2M verdict from Harley-Davidson

Hilton couple wins $2M verdict from Harley-Davidson

Pair seriously injured in 2004 motorcycle crash

By: Bennett Loudon February 9, 2017 0

A Hilton couple that was seriously injured when their Harley-Davidson motorcycle crashed has won a jury verdict of more than $2 million against the iconic American company because of a defective part. “It’s a horrible story of a company that put profits above people,” said Anthony LaDuca, co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. On April 30, ...

