Jen Huspen | Dixon Schwabl

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Dixon Schwabl has promoted Jen Huspen to senior digital project manager. Huspen is responsible for scheduling all work for the interactive department and managing deadlines. In addition, she oversees internal and client website jobs from start to finish, ensuring each step of the website process is completed efficiently and on time. Most recently, Huspen served as digital project ...