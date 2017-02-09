Don't Miss
Jen Huspen | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017

Dixon Schwabl has promoted Jen Huspen to senior digital project manager. Huspen is responsible for scheduling all work for the interactive department and managing deadlines. In addition, she oversees internal and client website jobs from start to finish, ensuring each step of the website process is completed efficiently and on time. Most recently, Huspen served as digital project ...

