Jonathan Bouman | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl has promoted Jonathan Bouman to digital media strategist. Bouman is responsible for providing digital advertising campaign strategy for Frontier Communications’ FiOS markets across six states. He has 16 years of traditional and digital marketing experience and agency account management. He most recently served as digital media manager. Bouman earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature ...

