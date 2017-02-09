Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judges’ response to Trump criticism: Silence

Judges’ response to Trump criticism: Silence

Law experts expect judges to continue ignoring remarks

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 9, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's unusually personal criticism of federal judges has drawn rebukes from many quarters, including from Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, but not from the judges themselves. And that's not likely to change, even if the tweeter in chief keeps up his attacks on judges. Bolstered by lifetime tenure, independent judges should not ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo