Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. BOLLAR, TYSHAWN D 140 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $50.0000 BOLTON, SANFORD 25 RAVINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 BORDEAUX, DEMETRIUS T 240 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...