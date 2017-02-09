Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BOLLAR, TYSHAWN D 140 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $50.0000 BOLTON, SANFORD 25 RAVINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 BORDEAUX, DEMETRIUS T 240 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo