Maureen Swick Kurz | Dixon Schwabl

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Dixon Schwabl has promoted Maureen Swick Kurz to vice president of account services. Kurz is responsible for identifying and fostering strategic growth within a major account, as well as managing day to day activities to ensure business objectives are fulfilled. In addition, she will create and review strategic recommendations, facilitate project creation and implementation, and mentor team members. ...

