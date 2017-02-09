Money Management: FASB issues technical corrections and improvements to new revenue standard

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The FASB recently issued ASU 2016-20 amending the new revenue recognition standard that it issued jointly with the IASB in 2014. The amendments do not change the core principles of the standard, but clarify certain narrow aspects of the standard including its scope, contract cost accounting, disclosures, illustrative examples, and other matters. The ASU becomes ...