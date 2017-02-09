Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 2, 2017

Mortgages filed February 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 2, 2017          61   BROCKPORT   PATTERSON, MARGARET A Property Address: 17 GOLDENHILL LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9667 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $397,500.00 PATTERSON, MARGARET A Property Address: 17 GOLDENHILL LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9667 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $397,500.00 WRIGHT, JEFFREY A & WRIGHT, ROBIN S Property Address: 3762 SWEDEN WALKER RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1739 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $111,111.00 EM&R PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 44 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo