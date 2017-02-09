Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for February 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   SCHEUERMAN, ANNE M Appoints: MASSON, MARIE M CITIBANK NA, Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC, CONFER, COURTNEY Appoints: CONFER, TIMOTHY MITCHELL, DOULAS L Appoints: WILSON, MARGUERITE A NEWCOMB, KATHLEEN O Appoints: NEWCOMB, MICHAEL E NEWCOMB, WALTER C Appoints: NEWCOMB, KATHLEEN O PALOZZI, SALLY ...

