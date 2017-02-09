Don't Miss
Home / News / Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court

Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court

By: The Associated Press February 9, 2017 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for Rolling Stone magazine are heading back to federal court to try to overturn a jury's defamation verdict over its botched story "A Rape on Campus." A judge is holding a hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday to consider Rolling Stone's request to throw out the jury's November verdict. The jury ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo