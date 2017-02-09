Second Circuit – Trust Indenture Act: Marblegate Asset Mgmt., LLC v. Educ. Mgmt. Fin. Corp.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Trust Indenture Act Amendments – Payment Terms Marblegate Asset Mgmt., LLC v. Educ. Mgmt. Fin. Corp. 15-2124-cv(L) Judges Cabranes, Straub, and Lohier Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment holding that a series of transactions meant to restructure the defendant’s debt over the objections certain noteholders violated Section 316(b) of the Trust ...