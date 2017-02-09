Don't Miss
Home / Law / Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general

Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general

By: benjacobs ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM February 9, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration despite fierce Democratic opposition to the Alabama Republican over his record on civil rights and immigration. The 52-47 nearly party-line vote capped weeks of divisive battles over Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and one of ...

