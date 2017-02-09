Sherry Jackson | LeChase Construction Services

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2017 0

LeChase Construction Services, LLC has promoted Sherry Jackson to manager of its XBE program. The XBE program is aimed at fostering relationships with a broad range of small and diverse suppliers to expand the company’s subcontractor/vendor community. Jackson served as an outreach coordinator for the program since its inception in the fall of 2015, having joined the company ...

