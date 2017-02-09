Sherry Jackson | LeChase Construction Services

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

LeChase Construction Services, LLC has promoted Sherry Jackson to manager of its XBE program. The XBE program is aimed at fostering relationships with a broad range of small and diverse suppliers to expand the company’s subcontractor/vendor community. Jackson served as an outreach coordinator for the program since its inception in the fall of 2015, having joined the company ...