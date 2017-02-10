Court of Appeals – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel: People v. Flowers

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective Assistance of Counsel Resentencing – Vindictiveness People v. Flowers No. 197 Judge Garcia Background: On appeal, the defendant argues that the trial court erred by re-imposing an identical sentence following his successful appeal. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that in the context of a defendant’s ineffective assistance claim, the defense counsel’s failure to challenge ...

