Court of Appeals – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel: People v. Flowers

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective Assistance of Counsel Resentencing – Vindictiveness People v. Flowers No. 197 Judge Garcia Background: On appeal, the defendant argues that the trial court erred by re-imposing an identical sentence following his successful appeal. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that in the context of a defendant’s ineffective assistance claim, the defense counsel’s failure to challenge ...