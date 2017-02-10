A look at what comes next in Trump travel ban case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SEATTLE — A federal appeals court has handed a resounding victory to Washington state and Minnesota in their challenge of President Donald Trump's travel ban, finding unanimously that a lower court ruling suspending the ban's enforcement should stay in place while the case continues. The 3-0 decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with ...