Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Key valuation elements to consider in your buy-sell agreement

Commentary: Key valuation elements to consider in your buy-sell agreement

By: Commentary: KURT J. LITZELFELNER February 10, 2017 0

A shareholder buy-sell agreement for a closely held business is not unlike a will for estate planning. You probably won’t need one until a “triggering event” in the agreement occurs. Typical triggering events in a buy-sell agreement of a closely held company that require a business valuation can include death, disability, divorce, personal bankruptcy, retirement, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo