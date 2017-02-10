Don't Miss
Conviction of Mark E. Scerbo II overturned

Conviction of Mark E. Scerbo II overturned

By: Bennett Loudon February 10, 2017 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has reversed the conviction and granted a new trial to a man convicted of multiple charges including second-degree manslaughter in 2013. Defendant Mark E. Scerbo II, 27, was also convicted of three counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving while intoxicated, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Scerbo, was sentenced ...

