Fourth Department reverses robbery conviction

The Fourth Department has reversed a robbery conviction and dismissed the indictment in the case because the defendant was not permitted to testify to the grand jury. Charod P. White, 25, was convicted in a bench trial in September 2013 of first- and second-degree robbery and sentenced to up to five years in prison. White sent a ...