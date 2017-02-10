Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department reverses robbery conviction

Fourth Department reverses robbery conviction

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2017 0

The Fourth Department has reversed a robbery conviction and dismissed the indictment in the case because the defendant was not permitted to testify to the grand jury. Charod P. White, 25, was convicted in a bench trial in September 2013 of first- and second-degree robbery and sentenced to up to five years in prison. White sent a ...

