Home / News / Lawmaker pulls bill exempting farm dogs from welfare laws

Lawmaker pulls bill exempting farm dogs from welfare laws

By: The Associated Press David Klepper February 10, 2017 0

  ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York lawmaker announced Thursday he is withdrawing a bill that would have classified farm dogs as "livestock" and exempt them from some animal neglect protections after animal welfare groups objected to the measure. Democratic Assemblyman William Magee, the bill's sponsor, said he introduced the bill on behalf of the New ...

