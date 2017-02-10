Lawmaker pulls bill exempting farm dogs from welfare laws

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York lawmaker announced Thursday he is withdrawing a bill that would have classified farm dogs as "livestock" and exempt them from some animal neglect protections after animal welfare groups objected to the measure. Democratic Assemblyman William Magee, the bill's sponsor, said he introduced the bill on behalf of the New ...