Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Lawyers and social media in 2017

Legal Loop: Lawyers and social media in 2017

By: Nicole Black February 10, 2017 0

Until recently, lawyers have been reticent to use social media, insisting that it was a passing fad. However, because social media has increasingly cropped up as important evidence in cases, lawyers’ attitudes have begun to change, as they realize that it can be a valuable tool, both in litigation and in marketing. That’s why in 2017, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo