Microsoft adds patent suit protections for cloud customers

By: Bloomberg DINA BASS February 10, 2017 0

Microsoft will help cloud customers fend off patent lawsuits and expand coverage of related litigation costs, seeking to distinguish its services from rivals in the fast-growing market for internet-based computing. As more companies host their applications and services on Microsoft's Azure and other cloud providers, they are increasingly becoming the target of lawsuits from companies seeking ...

