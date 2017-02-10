Don't Miss
Home / News / Robert Lunn joins NADN

Robert Lunn joins NADN

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2017 0

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Robert J. Lunn has been  elected to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). NADN is a professional association of arbitrators and mediators with over 900 members. Membership is by invitation only and limited to attorney mediators and arbitrators who are distinguished by their years of experience in the field of civil ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo