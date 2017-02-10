Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump travel ban on hold after appeals court rejection

Trump travel ban on hold after appeals court rejection

By: The Associated Press SUDHIN THANAWALA February 10, 2017 0

SAN FRANCISCO — The legal fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations is on hold after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban, allowing previously barred travelers to continue coming to the United States. In a rebuke to the Trump ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo