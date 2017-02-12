Deeds filed February 3, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 3, 2017          74   BRIGHTON   FEGER, KAREN A et ano to BURLEY, ROBERT W Property Address: 31 KENT PARK, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11818  Page: 22 Tax Account: 122.16-1-50 Full Sale Price: $145,000   CHILI   BEGLEY, CHRISTOPHER M to BEGLEY, CHRISTOPHER M et ano Property Address: 10 CONSTITUTION CIR, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11817  Page: 368 Tax Account: 147.10-1-37 Full Sale Price: $1 ROYER, JENNIFER K et al to VANALLEN, ...

