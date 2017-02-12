Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BARBER, STEVE 5823 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $50.0000 BARBER, STEVE 5823 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $50.0000 BARNES, CORNELIUS A 2005 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ...

