Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALTAMURA BUILDING COMPANY INC et ano. 216 SARATOGA AVENUE, MECHANICVILLE, NY 12118 Favor: BELLEVUE BUILDERS SUPPLY Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $82,055.30 AUSTIN, SHEREAKA N 60 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ...

