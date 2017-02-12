Mortgages filed February 3, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2017          71   BRIGHTON   FERRARA, THOMAS F Property Address: 155 SUMMIT DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3129 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $336,900.00 BURLEY, ROBERT W Property Address: 31 KENT PARK, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3205 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $140,600.00 FETKENHOUR, DOUGLAS R & FETKENHOUR, LISA Property Address: 39 BABCOCK DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3304 Lender: FAMILY FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $118,000.00   BROCKPORT   BLACKBURN, DANNY E & ...

