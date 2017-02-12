Upcoming Foreclosures for Feb. 13, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 80 Carthage St Rochester 14621 02/14/2017 02:00 PM Robert B. Gitlin, Esq. $140933.19 53 Blackwell Ln Henrietta 14467 02/14/2017 10:00 AM Schiller & Knapp, LLP $159063.62 44 Meadow Dr Rochester ...

