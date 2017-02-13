Deeds filed February 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 6, 2017          74   BRIGHTON   CAPOBIANCO, ANTHONY  et ano to CAPOBIANCO, ANTHONY Property Address: 110 BASTIAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11818  Page: 517 Tax Account: 148.07-1-44 Full Sale Price: $1 REDING, THOMAS R to REDING, BRENDA L Property Address: 88 CLOVERCREST DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11818  Page: 318 Tax Account: 137.11-3-35 Full Sale Price: $1 SALERNO, KATHLEEN H to SALERNO, KAREN L et ano Property Address: 48 ...

