Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 6, 2017

February 13, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALTOBELLI, MARK S 222 HAGER ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14616-3138 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $2,454.35 BARROWS, VANESSA DBA BARROWS ENVIRONMENTAL, OXFORD, NY 13830 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF THE STATE INSURANCE ...

