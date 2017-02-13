Don't Miss
Mortgages filed Februay 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded Februay 6, 2017            108   BROCKPORT   CHAPIN, DEBORAH L & CHAPIN, ROBERT D Property Address: 13 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1901 Lender: STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY Amount: $143,200.00 EAST ROCHESTER   NANAGEMENT, DUFFY Property Address: 102 PINE ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1328 Lender: WONDERLAND PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $77,500.00 AMBERGER, DONALD R & AMBERGER, MARILYNN M Property Address: 903 S LINCOLN RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1615 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

