New trial granted over ID issue

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A man convicted of a weapon charge in 2014 will get a new trial because the defense was not given proper notice about identification testimony from a police officer. In July 2014, Eric Clay was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. State Supreme Court Justice Alex R. Renzi sentenced him to up to eight ...