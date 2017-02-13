Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial granted over ID issue

New trial granted over ID issue

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2017 0

A man convicted of a weapon charge in 2014 will get a new trial because the defense was not given proper notice about identification testimony from a police officer. In July 2014, Eric Clay was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.  State Supreme Court Justice Alex R. Renzi sentenced him to up to eight ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo