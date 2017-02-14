Appeal of birth control order planned

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Monroe County Public Defender’s Office will appeal a Family Court decision that ordered an admitted prostitute and drug addict not to get pregnant again until after she gets her life in order and regains custody of her youngest child. “We will be pursuing an appeal,” Assistant Monroe County Public Defender Ronald Lugbill said on Tuesday. The ...