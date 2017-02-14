Corporations Doing Business As for February 7, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. SELECTIONS BY JACQUELINE Address: 211 STONEBRIAR LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14626 REAL ESTATE POST AND SIGN INSTALLATION Address: 9 MERIDEN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 REAL ESTATE POST AND SIGN INSTALLATION Address: 9 MERIDEN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 MICHELLE M BARTELL ...