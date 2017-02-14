Don't Miss
Court Calendars for February 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Supreme Court The Honorable Alex R. Renzi will be calling a status calendar of the following foreclosure cases on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 9:30 am. Counsel are expected to appear in person with specific information as to the status of the case to date - failure to appear will result in the case being stricken ...

