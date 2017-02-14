Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed February 7, 2017

Deeds filed February 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 7, 2017                 61   BRIGHTON   HARGRAVE, MARY ANN et ano to HARGRAVE, THOMAS A et ano Property Address: 209 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11819  Page: 100 Tax Account: 137.07-1-45 Full Sale Price: $1 BABBITT, STEPHEN  to BABBITT, SHARON A et ano Property Address: 621 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11819  Page: 206 Tax Account: 150.10-1-5 Full Sale Price: $1 CUTHBERT, DOROTHY S to CUTHBERT, JUNE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo