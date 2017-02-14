Former clerk convicted of killing Etan Patz 38 years ago

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK — A former store clerk was convicted Tuesday of murder in one of the nation's most haunting missing-child cases, the disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz on the way to the school bus stop 38 years ago. Pedro Hernandez showed no reaction as jurors delivered their verdict. A 2015 jury had deadlocked following 18 days ...