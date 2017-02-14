Don't Miss
Judge grants injunction against Trump travel ban in Virginia

By: The Associated Press MATTHEW BARAKAT February 14, 2017 0

McLEAN, Va. — A federal judge Monday granted a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing its travel ban in Virginia, adding another judicial ruling to those already in place challenging the ban's constitutionality. The ruling is significant from a legal standpoint because U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema found that an unconstitutional religious bias is ...

