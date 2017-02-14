Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 7, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CIVILETTI, AMANDA 810 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: FEOLA, MICHELLE Amount: $600.00 DENK, CONNIE 84 PARK SQUARE, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $9,112.13 FELTEN, ALYSSA MARIE 55 ALLANDALE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY ...

