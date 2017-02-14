Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADAMS, STARR D 40 A GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $7,047.65 ARROYO, JOSE R 175 MOXON DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: PEOPLE OF ...

