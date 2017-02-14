Money Management: Dark clouds hang over auto industry

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The auto industry has been steadily improving since recovering from the recession in 2008. They went from sales of under 10 million light vehicles in 2008 to approximately 18 million vehicles in 2016. The peripheral industries of steel, aluminum, and parts have felt the benefits of this resurgence. It wasn’t that long ago when the CEOs ...