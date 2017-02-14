Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 7, 2017

Mortgages filed February 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2017                 59   BRIGHTON   GOLDBERG, SHIRA & LAZEROFF, MARK Property Address: 77 ESPLANADE DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3323 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $244,000.00 PRIETO, CHRISTINA & PRIETO, PETER Property Address: 84 SANDRINGHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3453 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $599,999.00 WARREN, BRIAN L & WARREN, ELIZABETH W Property Address: 70 GREENFIELD LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3119 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo