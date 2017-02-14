Parole denied for New York woman who helped two killers escape

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who helped two killers escape from a maximum-security facility in northern New York in 2015, was denied her first bid for early release on Monday, with a state parole board saying that despite her good conduct behind bars she probably would break the law again if she were freed. Mitchell had a ...