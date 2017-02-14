Powers of Attorney for February 7, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. STANTON, BARBARA Appoints: STANTON, MICHAEL STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY, Appoints: KEYBANK NA, TRUPIANO, JEAN Appoints: TRUPIANO, STEVEN WALWORTH, ZACKARIAH DAVID Appoints: WALWORTH, JESSICA MARIE BANE, SUSAN J Appoints: BANE, CHRISTOPHER J BANE, TODD B Appoints: BANE, CHRISTOPHER J CHRISTIANA ...