Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Revoked for February 7, 2017

Powers of Attorney Revoked for February 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney Revoked Permission to act on behalf of another person has been revoked.   ANDREANO, JUDITH A Appointee: ANDREANO, RONALD BISOGNANO, JOHN D Appointee: MORGAN, MYRA B SOSNIYENKO, SERHIY Appointee: CHARCHALIS, OKSANA BOYD, SARAH Appointee: CULLEY, KAREN SCUDDER, DEBORAH W Appointee: SCUDDER, PAUL W SCUDDER, PAUL W Appointee: SCUDDER, DEBORAH W CHEN, LEWAY Appointee: LING, MARILYN N LING, MARILYN N Appointee: CHEN, LEWAY

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo