Pro Bono Spotlight: NYSBA Justice for All luncheon includes 24 local honorees

Expert Opinion

By: Nora A. Jones February 14, 2017 0

Celebrating the pro bono contributions of the 2016 Empire State Counsel®, the Justice for All luncheon was one of many events during the multi-day New York State Bar Association’s annual meetings in late January. The Empire State Counsel® Program recognizes NYSBA members who, during the calendar year, performed 50 hours or more of pro bono legal ...

