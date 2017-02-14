Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate Democrats brace for battle in juvenile justice reform

Senate Democrats brace for battle in juvenile justice reform

By: The Associated Press Anna Gronewold February 14, 2017 0

New York lawmakers are gearing up for another clash over state law that treats 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system. Senate Democrats on Monday called for the state to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 next year and to avoid "watered-down" compromises from Republicans or Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that could ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo