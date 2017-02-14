Senate Democrats brace for battle in juvenile justice reform

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York lawmakers are gearing up for another clash over state law that treats 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system. Senate Democrats on Monday called for the state to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 next year and to avoid "watered-down" compromises from Republicans or Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that could ...