Home / News / Advocates demand New York lawmakers outlaw child marriage

By: The Associated Press Anna Gronewald February 15, 2017 0

Child advocates in New York are attempting to overturn a law that allows children as young as 14 years old to wed because they say it can trap minors in sexual abuse and domestic violence. Democratic Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on Tuesday introduced a bill to raise the minimum age for marriage to 17. New York is ...

