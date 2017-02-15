Advocate’s View: Facing the issuance of out of state trial subpoenas

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Two times during my career, I have witnessed opposing counsel issue traditional judicial trial subpoenas in a New York State Supreme Court proceeding outside New York state. The opposing attorneys did not avail themselves of the possible procedural avenues available for issuing a valid out-of-state subpoena. The presiding justices in the cases where I was ...