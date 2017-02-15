Don't Miss
Home / News / Assembly passes bill to raise the age for juvenile justice

Assembly passes bill to raise the age for juvenile justice

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2017 0

New York is inching closer to modernizing laws that have left the state trailing behind the rest of the country in juvenile justice. Assembly Democrats passed a criminal justice package Tuesday that includes a hotly contested proposal to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 by 2018. The proposal would direct most crimes committed by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo